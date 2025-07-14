Brooklyn Nets' International Point Guards Show Individuality Against Washington
After a mixed bag of results from the Brooklyn Nets' trio of foreign rookies in the first game of NBA Summer League, Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, and Ben Saraf demonstrated what sets them apart against the Washington Wizards.
It was a shock when the Nets took three players who primarily played point guard with their respective teams back-to-back in the 2025 NBA Draft, but Sean Marks' vision is starting to form.
In the introductory press conference for Brooklyn's rookies, Marks mentioned that the organization believes this class is very versatile.
"They can play multiple positions," Marks said. "We've got an exciting group here and we can't limit how they play."
This lined up with how the Nets' group of young guards played in their 1002-96 loss to the Wizards. It started with having more confidence, which led to all three players stuffing the stat sheet and improved team play.
Demin had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists, showing off a wider range of his game after recording zero assists against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The most important sign for his development was the four three-pointers made on ten attempts.
Traore scored seven points, grabbed six rebounds and recorded three assists, showcasing his incredible speed as he consistently penetrated the paint. He contrasts with Demin's steadier style of play, providing a flashy highlight-making presence. In the NBA, players who can drive to the basket and draw fouls often have successful careers, making this a promising starting point for Traore.
Saraf had some troubling turnovers, but he also created numerous opportunities for others. He scored seven points and registered six assists, many of which resulted from simply making the extra pass to an open teammate.
Having several players who can run the offense and be secondary playmakers is important in creating multiple successful lineups. It appeared the Nets were already experimenting with different groups to see how each guard could handle running the offense.
Demin's impressive shooting, Traore's attacking skills, and Saraf's playmaking abilities demonstrate that they can effectively play different roles together and achieve success. Although there are some anticipated difficulties with efficiency and ball security, Brooklyn's rookie guards have the potential to complement each other when they are on the court at the same time.