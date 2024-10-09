Nets' Keon Johnson Shows Promise vs. Clippers
While the Brooklyn Nets fell 115-106 in their season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers, Keon Johnson made a case for why he should have a bigger role in his second year with the team.
Johnson, 22, played in just five games for the Nets last season on a two-way contract. But over the offseason, Johnson signed a partially-guaranteed deal for two years.
Johnson showed why he should be on the team long term against the Clippers. He scored a team-high 14 points in just 21 minutes of action.
Johnson has had an up-and-down career so far in his first three NBA seasons. After being chosen by the Clippers with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, he was dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers in the middle of his rookie year. He spent parts of two seasons with the Blazers before being involved in the Damian Lillard blockbuster deal. The Phoenix Suns waived him before the start of the season, adding more instability for Johnson.
Johnson hasn't been able to catch a break during his career, but he may have a reprieve in Brooklyn this season. The Nets are a rebuilding team and Johnson is looking to get his career back on track.
If he can prove why he was a first-round pick, the Nets can be a home for him to continue his development.
