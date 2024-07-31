Nets Ex Kevin Garnett Named to Best 21st Century Players List
While he may not best be known for playing with the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Garnett did play with the franchise briefly from 2013-15.
His career before he arrived with the Nets saw him play with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 1995-2007 and Boston Celtics from 2007-13, where he enjoyed many accomplishments. It's a big reason why he ranks No. 6 in ESPN's best players of the 21st century.
"Garnett was famously loyal to Minnesota, leading the Timberwolves to their first playoff series victories when he piloted them to the 2004 Western Conference finals. But despite winning his lone MVP award that season, it was in Boston where he would cement himself in history. He and Ray Allen teamed up with Paul Pierce to usher in a new big three era in the NBA and lead the Celtics to the 2008 title, plus another NBA Finals appearance two seasons later. Garnett bellowing "Anything is possible!" in the aftermath of the Celtics' Game 6 victory over their archrivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, has become an indelible championship moment," ESPN contributor Tim Bontemps writes.
Garnett played 96 games for the Nets, averaging 6.6 points per game. Throughout his career, he averaged 17.8 points and 10 rebounds en route to being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.
