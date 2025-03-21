Nets Land French PG in Mock Draft
The Brooklyn Nets will search far and wide to find their point guard of the future, and they may even have to go overseas to fill the need.
Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman built a recent mock draft, where the Nets selected French point guard Nolan Traore with the No. 20 overall pick.
"Nolan Traore has been finding more ways to score lately, mostly by recognizing space and picking the right time to hit turbo and burst through driving lanes," Wasserman writes.
"Scouts still have questions about his shooting and touch, with Traore at 28.2 percent on threes, 71.0 percent on free throws and 31.8 percent on floaters.
"But he has good command with his handle to capitalize when the defense gives something up. And he's been relatively efficient finishing around the basket, despite lacking strength or explosion.
"His signature passing IQ remains the main draw, while front offices will continue debating the translatability of his rim pressure, the chances of his perimeter shotmaking improving, and if it doesn't, what Traore's outcome looks like."
Wasserman compared Traore to former No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball, but the Frenchman will have to get better at shooting 3-pointers if he wants to live up to that expectation.
The 2025 NBA Draft is set for June 25-26.
