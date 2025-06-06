Nets Legend Recounts Emotional Draft Day Experience
During an episode of the Brooklyn Nets "One Night in Brooklyn" web series, Nets legends Kenyon Martin, Kenny Anderson, Derek Coleman, and Buck Williams gathered to share some of their favorite draft day memories.
Each former player has a unique draft-day story, like Buck Williams, who missed his flight on draft day, and Kenny Anderson, who didn’t even know the Nets were interested in him.
As someone who overcame a difficult upbringing, former No. 1 overall pick Kenyon Martin offered some powerful insight into the emotions he felt after getting drafted.
"It was a combination of relief from childhood trauma and financial instability" said Martin. “It was like a weight was lifted , and my head just fell to the table”.
Besides the obstacles that he faced throughout his youth, Martin also suffered a broken leg in his final college game, which raised doubts about whether his draft stock might take a hit.
During his final collegiate season with the Cincinnati Bearcats, Martin was the consensus National Player of the Year while averaging 18.9 points 9.7 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game.
Before that, he attended Bryan Adams High School in Dallas, Texas. Martin explained that he always knew he’d have to leave home to reach the success that he dreamed of.
“ I graduated high school and I left Dallas two weeks after I graduated. I had to get out of Dallas,” said Martin. “ I've seen dudes that were more talented than I was. And they stick around for too long.”
Martin spent four years with the Nets, making an immediate impact as a rookie while averaging 12 points 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting
In his second season with the team, Martin helped lead the Nets to the best record in franchise history and a trip to the 2002 NBA Finals, averaging 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game.
His best year with the Nets came during the 2003-2004 season, when he averaged 16.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while making his first All-Star appearance.
Martin went on to spend 15 total seasons in the NBA, finishing with career averages of 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. After his time with the Nets, he also played with the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks.