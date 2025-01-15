Nets Linked to Knicks Center in Trade Rumors
The Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks are both headed in very different directions as NBA trade season kicks off. The Nets, who sit at 14-26 in the Eastern Conference, are looking to sell as many assets as they can and rebuild for the future. The Knicks, who are 26-15, are legitimate contenders for a deep playoff run.
New York has dealt with major depth issues since the start of the season. Backup center Mitchell Robinson has been recovering from ankle surgery, and aside from him, the options for the forward and center positions off the bench are slim. Jericho Sims, a 26-year-old big, has played the backup position, but hasn't been as reliable as fans hoped.
Sims is averaging 1.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per game with the Knicks. The center still has room to grow, given his age, but hasn't translated to be a reliable backup big for a contender. The New York Post's Stefan Bondy reported that the team is actively shopping Sims.
Because of this, the Nets are the favorites to land Sims in a trade, according to Bovada. The odds he lands in Brooklyn are +155, followed by the Portland Trail Blazers (+325), New Orleans Pelicans (+325), and Sacramento Kings (+600).
Sims is making just over $2 million this season, so a trade between the Knicks and Nets could easily get done. Brooklyn has other veterans to trade such as Day'Ron Sharpe and Cameron Johnson, so any deal could involve Sims being packaged if the two rivals decide to negotiate.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.