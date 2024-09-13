Nets Loaded with Future Draft Picks
The Brooklyn Nets' future outlook was bleak going into the offseason. But now, they look like a team with a vision moving forward.
While the quality of the current roster took a dive by losing Mikal Bridges in a trade to the New York Knicks, the Nets are setting themselves up for success.
"The Nets had no control of their own first-round picks because of the Harden trade in 2021 with the Rockets, and there were no benefits for the team to rebuild at that time," ESPN insider Bobby Marks writes. "But that all changed this past June when the Rockets traded the Nets back their own 2025 first-round pick and then eliminated the right to swap firsts in 2026. The trade with the Rockets allowed Brooklyn to send their best player, Mikal Bridges, to the New York Knicks for four unprotected first-round picks and the right to swap firsts in 2028."
After the trade with the Knicks, the Nets now have 15 first-round picks over the next seven years, including four coming in the 2025 NBA Draft. That will be a massive help for a team that didn't bring in any draft picks from this year's class. It will give the Nets some ammunition to work with as they look to right the ship.
