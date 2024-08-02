Brooklyn Nets Lose Two Members of Training Team
As the Brooklyn Nets enter a new era under head coach Jordi Fernandez, an emphasis on health will be key. Over the years, the franchise has struggled with keeping their stars on the court. Throughout the Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant-James Harden experiment, all three spent significant time away nursing injuries. Post big three, Ben Simmons has hardly ever managed to get in a rhythm due to lingering issues with his back.
This injury history is a problem in desperate need of solving if the Nets hope to return to contention. Per NetsDaily on X, Brooklyn now has two open positions on the training staff.
"Jonathan Felipe, who had been Nets head trainer last two years, will not be returning. He left team in May per his LinkedIn page," NetsDaily wrote. "He’s also not listed on trainers association’s Nets page. Latest in list of FO types not returning. Not surprising after disappointing season."
Felipe is not the only member Brooklyn now must replace.
"In addition, told by multiple sources that Les Gelis, director of sports medicine (injury management) and co-head of performance team for last six years, has also left Nets," they continued. "Look for big shake up in performance team."
That "big shake up" NetsDaily speaks of is much needed given the injuries Brooklyn seems to face every year. Just when they appear capable of contending (outside of last season) the team is faced with a massive blow.
This signals the complete overhaul goes beyond just the roster. Players will develop in-house, a proper coaching staff will be implemented and a major focus will be placed on keeping their stars healthy.
Maybe Simmons will finally play more than half a season in a Nets uniform.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.