Nets Face Major Test Amid Rebuild Skepticism
This year was meant to be a re-tool for the Brooklyn Nets. Instead, they sit at 5-6, good enough for fifth in the Eastern Conference.
Brooklyn's surprisingly solid start to the 2024-25 campaign has many wondering whether general manager Sean Marks will swiftly look for a trade partner in an attempt to deal the Nets' sought-after veterans.
Wednesday night, the franchise is slated to take on the reigning champion Boston Celtics, a squad whom Brooklyn nearly beat during Friday's road overtime loss. Should the Nets put up as much of a fight as they did in the previous meeting, it may be time for Marks to make some calls.
That is if, and only if, this season was meant to generate a lottery selection for Brooklyn. At the current pace, they'd not only be nowhere near the top 14 but may even clinch a playoff spot.
Marks can essentially approach this one of two ways. First, he could continue the teardown that commenced this past July with the trade of Mikal Bridges, deal the highly valued veterans and stockpile future assets.
Or, Marks could let this thing ride. The end goal of winning a title remains the same, but maybe this roster is further along than anticipated. Salary cap isn't a concern for the Nets, so dealing highly paid players isn't a necessity.
The matchup with Boston will prove if new-look Brooklyn is just out to a flukey start, or if year one of the rebuild can continue to garner unexpected results.
