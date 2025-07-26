Brooklyn Nets: Managing Expectations For Drake Powell in Year 1
Drake Powell remains a mystery for Brooklyn Nets fans. He missed NBA Summer League with a minor left knee injury.
During Brooklyn's scouting process, Powell received high praise for his intangibles. His athletic traits are exceptional, and he is a fierce competitor.
"I think you've got to be mentally capable of doing things and physically capable," a Nets' scout said. "To me, he's both at an elite level."
Given that he hasn't seen any NBA experience, it is hard to picture his role's significance in the 2025-26 season. Based on past players at his draft position, we can project Powell's potential production.
In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Indiana Pacers selected Isaiah Jackson with the 22nd pick. Jackson's rookie-year statistics may resemble those of Powell the most.
At 19 years old, Jackson joined the Pacers, the same age as Powell. He played in 36 games, starting in 15 of them, and averaged a career-best 8.3 points per game.
Powell's main competition for minutes will come from Ziaire Williams, Terance Mann and Jalen Wilson. Considering Brooklyn's rebuild, Powell should find opportunities on the main roster, but it wouldn't be surprising if he spends time in Long Island.
The Utah Jazz picked up Walker Kessler in the 2022 NBA Draft. He is the ceiling for 22nd picks in the past five years. In his rookie season, he played in 74 games, shot 72% from the field and finished third in Rookie of the Year voting.
There is a world where Powell could see as many minutes as Kessler did in his first year. Ending top-3 in Rookie of the Year voting seems more out of reach. Powell was never a ball-dominant player at North Carolina, but was one of the best connectors in college basketball.
The most recent No. 22 picks have not fared as well as the previous selections. Dariq Whitehead and DaRon Holmes ll have both taken hits from the injury bug, with Whitehead only playing 22 games in two seasons and Holmes missing his entire rookie season.
Whitehead, also drafted by the Nets, is a similar type of player to Powell. After missing the NBA Summer League due to an injury, there is hope that Powell can remain healthy as the regular season approaches.
I anticipate that Powell will play between 30 and 50 games for Brooklyn this season, and he may also have some playing time in the G League. If the Nets are struggling with their record, he could potentially earn a starting position later in the season as the team focuses on player development.