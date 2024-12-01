Nets Must Adjust vs. Magic
The Brooklyn Nets are getting ready for a Sunday matinee matchup against the Orlando Magic, a team that they should be very familiar with after their last game.
The Nets and Magic wrapped up the second game of their season series on Friday, where Orlando pulled out a 23-point win to flex its status as the top team in East Group A in the Emirates NBA Cup.
The Nets were physical, but they were unable to withstand the Magic's defense. Orlando forced 20 Brooklyn turnovers and also had a strong offensive game. The Magic made over 50 percent of their shots from the field and beyond the 3-point line, which is not characteristic of their game.
The Magic may not shoot as well as they did on Friday in every game, but that shows that the Nets cannot let as many open shots up as they allowed. The Magic struggle when they are contested on the floor, so if the Nets can focus on that, their chances of winning go up.
The intensity is there, the physicality is there, but the execution needs to step up a notch in order for the Nets to get their first win against the Magic this season.
Tipoff for the game is set for 3:30 p.m. ET inside Barclays Center.
