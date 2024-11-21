Nets Must Trade or Extend Dennis Schroder
Brooklyn Nets point guard Dennis Schroder has been a positive for the team to start the season.
Schroder, 31, is averaging 17.8 points and 6.5 assists per game for the Nets this season, posting some of the best numbers of his career. His scoring average hasn't been this high since the 2019-20 campaign when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale thinks the Nets could find a world where they sign Schroder to a long-term deal after the season, but as an impending free agent, they need to trade him if they don't see him as part of their future plans.
"Letting Schröder's situation ride into the summer wouldn't be the end of the world. He is unlikely to fetch big-time money over multiple years on the open market. And if he does, Brooklyn can survive if it loses a career role player for nothing," Favale writes.
The Nets acquired Schroder from the Raptors at last year's trade deadline for Spencer Dinwiddie, making it a positive value for the team. However, letting him walk for nothing would be counterproductive to Brooklyn's future.
The Nets need to be prepared to give Schroder a new deal or trade him, whichever they feel is the best way moving forward.
The Nets are back in action tomorrow against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.