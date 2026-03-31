Nets Coach Jordi Fernández Hints at Key Decision Surrounding Former Lottery Pick

In addition to the rights to land a potential game-changing talent through the draft, the Brooklyn Nets are slated to have a ton of cap space this offseason.

The Nets could clear up even more cap space if they decide to decline the club option of Ziaire Williams, who is set to be under contract for $6.2 million next season.

Unless the Nets are in the market for a big time superstar or decide to take on a bloated contract in favor of future assets, it seems like there's a fair shot Williams' club option will be picked up for next season.

“He’s taken advantage of all those opportunities," Nets coach Jordi Fernández said. "He’s embraced what we’re doing and the process, which is the best thing. He understands. He’s about the right things. I’m happy with him, and I’ve seen what I had to see. I also need him to go through this [remaining] stretch of eight games.

“So, he’s embraced every situation. I’m very happy with what I’ve seen from him, and then we’ll make decisions when we have to. Obviously, it’s very collaborative around here. I’m not the one making decisions on the roster, but I’m always asked, and right now, we’re in a good place. The process is the best thing; it’s just going through it.”

Williams has thrived through thick and thin this season, going from being out of the rotation for several games to now having his number called on during the most pivotal moments of the game while also getting more playmaking reps.

The No. 10 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft has been a part of several winning squads with the Memphis Grizzlies, though he's yet to find the same access in the second stop of his career.

Still, the Stanford product seems to be very optimistic about his future on the opposite coast of his hometown of Lancaster, California.

“We have something very special brewing here in Brooklyn. A year or two from now, we’ll be in the mix for the playoffs and winning a lot more games,” he told NetsDaily's Jordan Greene. “I’m trusting the front office and our GM Sean Marks. Shoutout to Joe Tsai as well for believing in me and trusting in me as well. We have a bright future ahead.

“If I can end my career here, I would be more than happy and grateful."