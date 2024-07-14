Brooklyn Nets' NBA Cup Group Revealed
After the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament proved to be a massive success last season, grouping for this year's event has now been released.
The Brooklyn Nets will join the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets in the "East A" group. League officials placed 15 teams, separated by conference, into five pots, organized by last year's regular season standings. Pot 1 includes those who finished 1-3, pot 2 included those who finished 4-6, pot 3 included those who finished 7-9, pot 3 included those who finished 10-12 and those who finished 13-15 rounded out pot 5.
Not only will the Nets' group include big-time rivals in the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, but will now feature a familiar face in recently-traded Mikal Bridges.
In terms of rewards, the team that wins the 2024 NBA Cup will receive slightly more prize cash than last season due to negotiated raises year over year to keep pace with the increasing salary cap. 2023's winners took home $500,000 each, while the runner-ups earned $200,000.
While Brooklyn's recent commitment to a full-on rebuild largely shrinks their chances of taking home the in-season title, last year's final squads standing were not the expected suspects. Neither the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers were considered to be favorites for the hardware, yet both found themselves fighting for the inaugural title.
It's highly unlikely the Nets will find a way to navigate through their group that includes three almost guaranteed playoff teams in Philadelphia, New York and Orlando, but the beauty of tournaments such as these is that anything can happen on any given day.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.