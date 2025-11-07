How Cam Thomas' Injury Impacts Nets' NBA Cup Opener
The Brooklyn Nets are heading into their first NBA Cup game of the season, but they’ll be without one of their top players.
Coming into this season, the Nets were expected to be one of the worst teams in the league. After losing their first seven games of the year, they proved those expectations right.
Finally, the Nets got their first win on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers after entering that matchup as the NBA’s only remaining winless squad. While the win was certainly good news for the Nets, it came with some bad news, too.
Early in the matchup, Cam Thomas tweaked his left hamstring and exited after playing only a few minutes. Despite his absence, the Nets were still able to take care of business against a short-handed Pacers squad, with Michael Porter Jr.’s performance leading the way.
Although the Nets were able to overcome Thomas’ injury in Indiana, they will have a tougher test on Friday night and potentially beyond. The Nets will be back at home to tip off their NBA Cup slate against the Detroit Pistons.
With the NBA Cup likely being the only opportunity for the Nets to play meaningful basketball this season, it could be a perfect opportunity for both the veterans and the rookies to make a statement. However, they will have to do so without Thomas, at least to open the NBA Cup.
While Thomas doesn’t necessarily have the reputation of being a winning player, his ability to score in bunches is incredibly valuable for a Nets team that doesn’t have many other choices on that end. With so many young players and new pieces, Thomas has been a bit of a steadying force for Brooklyn to begin the season.
Against Detroit, Thomas would’ve likely been the No. 1 option for Brooklyn. With Ausar Thompson likely being thrown onto him, there might have been a chance for Thomas to become a facilitator against the Pistons.
Now, with Thomas out, Porter will likely have to deal with that matchup, and it could lead to some unsavory results. While the game is at home, the Nets will be playing a much better team than the Pacers squad they beat on Wednesday.
If the Nets can overcome Thomas’ injury and at least put up a fight and get a solid point differential, there could be hope for Thomas’ return by the team’s next NBA Cup game to save the Nets’ campaign. However, if the Nets can’t even keep this one close without their top scorer, it could be a quick end to any hopes Brooklyn had.