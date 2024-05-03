Brooklyn Nets: The Untapped Potential of Noah Clowney
After a phenomenal one-and-done season with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Noah Clowney was selected with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets. One of the younger players in his draft class, he was the type of prospect who had among the highest upside of any forward in that draft but would need time to develop.
On a rebuilding Nets team as a rookie, Clowney averaged 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per game. He appeared in 23 contests (four starts) as he split time between the NBA and G League, capitalizing on the opportunity to get as many reps as possible. The 6-foot-10 forward is 19 years old and has a bright future, but needs to take that next step if he wants to contribute regularly for the Nets.
If he’s able to have a good offseason and take a leap, could Clowney be a a core starter in the frontcourt for Brooklyn as early as next season?
The short answer is absolutely yes — if he isn’t used as a trade chip in a package for a star in the near future.
While Clowney is a much different player than Nic Claxton, his potential departure in free agency this summer would open up significant opportunity for the Alabama product to earn more frontcourt minutes. Longer term, Dorian Finney-Smith will likely be on the trade market this summer and next season given his contract could be expiring since he has a player option for the 2025-26 season.
Not only should the opportunity be there for Clowney to secure a spot in the starting lineup as early as next season, but he has the skillset and upside to be a core piece in that starting unit for many years regardless.
Clowney brings quite a bit to the table on both ends of the floor. He’s a two-way talent with a modern set of tools, most notably his rim protection, mobility and perimeter shooting. He was an inconsistent 3-point shooter as a rookie, but there’s no question he could hit a 40% average early in his career from deep. Clowney still has much to learn on the defensive end as he gets familiar with NBA schemes and timing, but he has already flashed a ton of upside on that end of the floor. Not only is he disruptive, but he moves very well for his size and is a versatile defender.
In the month of April, Clowney was given his largest opportunity of the season in Brooklyn as the season wrapped up. In six games to close out the 2023-24 campaign, he produced 13.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 30.6 minutes per content. He also shot 47.1 from beyond the arc on nearly three attempts per game during this stretch.
While those final six games don’t necessarily indicate he could do that if given 30 minutes per night moving forward, it is directionally helpful to understand just how much upside Clowney has. It’s still fairly untapped given he played just one college season and then had a limited role as a rookie in the NBA, but it’s certainly there.
Keep an eye on Noah Clowney as a breakout second-year player in the 2024-25 campaign.