Michael Porter Jr.'s Potential Landing Spots Amid Nets Trade Buzz

The NBA trade deadline is just about a month away, which means things are starting to heat up regarding the rumors. Teams around the league are gearing up for what could be a busy few weeks, including the Brooklyn Nets.

At 10-21, the Nets are clearly rebuilding, but a month of impressive basketball had led them to win seven of 11 games in December, with the league's top defensive rating. On the other end, Michael Porter Jr. was not only the catalyst in keeping Brooklyn afloat across those 31 days, but the entire season as well.

The 27-year-old wing is averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is certainly getting more opportunities now compared to his time with the Denver Nuggets, but the stats are inflated. Porter is scoring at will on 50-41-81 shooting splits, being one of a handful of players averaging at least 25 points per game on such efficiency.

Thus, Porter is a name to watch on the trade market ahead of Feb. 5. He doesn't quite fit Brooklyn's timeline, and the organization could take back lucrative assets if it were to field offers, and there should be plenty considering his early suitors.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, there are already four potential landing spots for the 6-foot-10 forward. The Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons are teams to watch.

Sam Amick of The Athletic also noted back in December that the Bucks were a team worth monitoring amid a disappointing season. Fischer reported that the Pistons haven't called the Nets about Porter, but the Warriors have held internal discussions about a potential move.

Each of the four teams mentioned has assets that Brooklyn would want. Golden State is frantically trying to get back into contention with Stephen Curry nearing the final chapter of his career, which could call for aggressive decisions like giving up future capital to land Porter.

The Pistons, who sit atop the Eastern Conference at 25-9, could use an offensive punch next to Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren. The Bulls are sitting somewhere in between the postseason and early lottery, so acquiring Porter would certainly make them a bit more competitive.

No matter where Brooklyn's star scorer ends up, the Nets should have leverage ahead of the trade deadline, with rumors suggesting they'll receive offers. Brooklyn has the chance to capitalize on Porter's production and get more aligned with the future.