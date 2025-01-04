Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: How to Watch Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
Last time the Brooklyn Nets took on the Philadelphia 76ers, rookie sensation Jared McCain exploded for 30 points en route to a commanding victory. The 20-year-old will not be available tonight, allowing the Nets to avenge the Nov. 22 loss.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 7.5-point underdogs to the 76ers, and the total over/under is 214 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Replicate Thursday night's offense. Two nights ago, Brooklyn took down the Milwaukee Bucks behind a lethal scoring attack. Outside of a head-scratching six-minute drought toward the end of the contest, the Nets could do no wrong. Expect a heavy dose of the D'Angelo Russell-Nix Claxton pick-and-roll, as well as multiple opportunities for Cam Johnson and Cam Thomas to create their own looks.
2. Take advantage of the interior. Claxton could face a larger workload than usual due to a likely lack of Joel Embiid. The one-time MVP missed out on the squads' first meeting this season, a matchup in which Claxton only logged 22 minutes. He's had time to reacclimate himself since then, potentially signalling a huge performance.
3. Work Noah Clowney back into the lineup. The second-year forward carries a "questionable" designation into this evening, but if he's a go, Jordi Fernandez must focus on ramping him back up to speed. Prior to his injury, Clowney was amid a breakout stretch and will be a key contributor once he returns to the lineup.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (13-21) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (13-19)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Jan. 4, 2025 at 6 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
The clash with Philadelphia serves as the first of three straight home stands for the Nets, including matchups with the Indiana Pacers on Monday and Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. All three present major opportunities to pick up conference victories early in the new year.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.