Nets Predicted for Worst Record
The Brooklyn Nets are officially hitting the reset button after trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks.
With the Bridges trade, the Nets no longer have any top-tier talent in the NBA on their roster, which makes them privy to a struggling season in 2024-25.
DraftKings listed the win projections for all 30 teams and placed the Nets at 19.5, which was the lowest total out of any of the 30 teams in the league.
This shouldn't alarm Nets fans too much. Brooklyn is fully committing to a rebuild, and the team's futility in the upcoming season could eventually lead them to a player who can dig the franchise out of the doldrums of the NBA. Duke forward Cooper Flagg competed on the Team USA Select Team, which trained alongside the Olympic team earlier this month in Las Vegas, and he proved to be one of the better players at the camp.
Other players like VJ Edgecombe (Baylor) and Ace Bailey (Rutgers) are expected to be top picks next year and could be people who could emerge as cornerstones for the franchise.
The Nets made a deal with the Houston Rockets to acquire the control of their future draft pick for the upcoming season, which eventually gave the green light for Brooklyn to sink to the bottom of the league.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.