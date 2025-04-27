Nets Prospect Watch: Brooklyn Should Bet High on Duke Prospects
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery sits just over two weeks away, with the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes nearly here. The generational prospect is the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the class, with teams such as the Brooklyn Nets vying for his franchise-altering potential.
The Nets don't have the best odds to get Flagg, with a 9% chance to grab him. However, not only does the lottery boast players with high potential, but Flagg's teammates do as well.
The two biggest names to watch from Duke (aside from Flagg) are Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach. In the late first round/early second round, Tyrese Proctor is also expected to be selected.
Knueppel was a fantastic running mate for Flagg this past season, averaging 14.4 points on 40.6% shooting from three. However, not only is he a viable three-point shooter, but the 6-foot-7 freshman found ways to score on the ball as well. The only question is if he can be a primary scoring option in a class filled with shot creators.
Maluach is another intriguing prospect at the center position. The South Sudan native was an incredible paint presence this past season at 7-foot-2. While his outside shot isn't developed, Maluach plays great in the pick-and-roll and is more known for his defensive abilities on the other end of the floor.
The 18-year-old isn't necessarily a modern center, but he still has the potential to develop into a great complementary piece for the future. He's drawn comparisons to the likes of Rudy Gobert and Jalen Duren.
Proctor isn't one of the more hyped Duke prospects, which is strange. Sure, he's 21 years old and just wrapped up his third season of college basketball, but the tools are there for him to carve out a solid career at the very least.
The Australian guard averaged 12.4 points on 40.5% shooting from deep this past season, proving to be a reliable scoring option. At 6-foot-6, Proctor has the frame of a solid first-round pick, yet is projected to come off the board in round two in many mock drafts. His playmaking abilities aren't great, but his improvement on both sides of the floor over his three-year career should make him wanted by more teams.
Flagg is the ultimate goal for every lottery team, but don't forget about Duke's other prospects. The Blue Blood program has a history of producing some of the greatest NBA talent of all time, and Flagg's running mates have the opportunity to continue that trend.