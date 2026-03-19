Nets Manage to Get One Positive Out of 29-Point Loss to Thunder

If you watched the Brooklyn Nets' Wednesday-night matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, you may not be totally disappointed with the final product. A 29-point loss is abysmal, but the actual course of the game saw one major positive for the home team.

The first half alluded to a record-breaking loss for the Nets. They put up just 24 points in 24 minutes, the lowest of any team this season and the worst half in franchise history. They barely avoided the all-time record in the shot clock era (22 by the Phoenix Suns in 2016), shooting 23.7% from the field, 6.3% from three and committing an unbelievable 15 turnovers.

At that point, you may have turned the game off to watch something more entertaining, like the NCAA Tournament, or literally any other basketball game. Or you may have stayed in on Brooklyn's loss to see how bad it got. Fortuantely for fans, the home team actually had an impressive final 24 minutes.

The second half saw the Nets put up 68 points on 49-53-78 shooting splits with just eight turnovers. They outscored the Thunder 37-30 in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma City left the starters on the bench pretty early on, as expected, but this is still a positive for Brooklyn. The team didn't roll over and make things worse; it made the most of an opportunity to develop. Jalen Wilson recorded 11 of his team-high 15 points in the second half, another solid outing. He's averaging 11.3 points and 3.3 rebounds over his last three games.

Mar 18, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Cason Wallace (22) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As poor as the first half was, this is an ideal loss for the Nets. They suffered a tough defeat, but they also saw development in real time. The rotation adapted and improved against the defending champions, ultimately winning the second half by seven points.

At 17-52, Brooklyn has now lost five in a row to hold the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference. When looking at the lottery standings, the Nets are third in odds, tying them with the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers for the best chance at the No. 1 overall pick (14%, 52.1% at the top four).

Brooklyn will face the Knicks in its next matchup before a four-game West Coast road trip. The last stretch of the regular season will be pivotal for the Nets, but for losing purposes. They'll look to secure the best odds in the lottery for the opportunity to draft a generational prospect.