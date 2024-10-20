Nets Prospect Watch: Duke Freshmen Make Exhibition Debut
NCAA basketball is ramping up as preseason exhibition games have gotten started. The Brooklyn Nets will be one of the more prominent teams watching, as they are in a rebuild with multiple first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft.
For Nets fans looking to see how the potential prospects are looking thus far, the most notable game this weekend was Duke playing their first preseason exhibition game at Cameron Indoor. Freshmen Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel made their debuts, and did not disappoint.
The No. 7 ranked Blue Devils took on Lincoln (PA) at home on Saturday, winning 107-56. The story of the game was projected top-pick Flagg making his debut for Duke. Flagg was the No. 1 player in the country coming out of high school, and is still the projected No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft.
Flagg was everywhere for the Blue Devils, showcasing two-way abilities that the Nets could certainly use. The freshman put up 22 points, six assists, and four blocks. Brooklyn's community and the rest of the projected NBA lottery teams have been raving about getting the chance to select Flagg.
Another projected first-round pick, Knueppel, impressed as well. The Wisconsin native had 17 points of his own and shot 5-for-9 from deep.
Knueppel has been highly regarded for his shooting, another asset Brooklyn could use. The Nets have veterans who can catch and shoot, but they'll likely be dealt in a trade. Knueppel or Flagg paired with some of the Nets' young players would provide a foundation to build upon for the future.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.