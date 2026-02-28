Nets' Defense Gives Out in Road Loss to Celtics

No one expected the Brooklyn Nets to take down the Boston Celtics on Friday night; the two are in polar opposite directions at 15-44 and 39-20. But then again, they secured a victory at TD Garden on Nov. 21.

Through the first half, the Nets were actually quite competitive. They put up 57 points on 48.9% shooting from the field and 35.3% from three, down just nine points at the break. The Celtics were hot on the offensive end, led by a combined 28 points across 24 minutes from Jaylen Brown and Nikola Vučević.

Sure, Boston was up at halftime, but at least the Nets made the first two quarters relatively competitive. Unfortunately, the second half wasn't quite the same. A 16-2 run from the home team opened up the game, followed by a 15-0 run between the end of the third and early fourth.

Brooklyn was outscored 82-54 in the final 24 minutes, as Brown and Vučević finished with 28 points apiece. The Celtics put up one of the best offensive performances of the season, finishing with 67-65-81 shooting splits, knocking down 22 threes.

The Nets actually managed to put up 111 points on 47% shooting from the field and 39% from three, one of their highest point totals in the last month. While the offense showed up, the defense sputtered after halftime.

It wasn't so much the points inside as it was the outside shot. Brooklyn shockingly outscored Boston 54-48 in the paint, but the Celtics' 22 threes and 22 free throws to the Nets' 13 and 11 created a 38-point differential in that regard.

Boston also killed Brooklyn in terms of ball movement. The team's 38 assists crushed their 24.4 per game average. Five players finished with at least four dimes, as Brown nearly notched a triple-double with seven rebounds and nine assists.

Feb 27, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Baylor Scheierman (55) underhands the ball while Brooklyn Nets guard Grant Nelson (16) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Celtics' highest point total of the season also came with the highest effective field-goal percentage at 80.8%. Did they get hot? Without a doubt. However, it's easy to do that against the Nets, who rank 27th in defensive rating. Since the start of February, they've given up 120.4 points per game.

Against a division rival, it's always fun to win, but Brooklyn's fans understand the bigger goal. The Nets are gunning for the best odds at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. While their defense was poor in Boston, it only keeps them in heavy pursuit of a generational prospect.