Nets Prospect Watch: Is Walter Clayton Jr. a First-Round Pick?
The NBA values youth more than any other U.S. professional sports league when it comes to the draft. Every year, the top of each class is highlighted by teenagers and 20-year-olds from college and overseas, while the 'older' prospects are pushed back in the draft.
This year, one player is defying that narrative: Walter Clayton Jr. The Florida Gator has been tearing it up in his fourth college basketball season, and most recently put up an incredible 34 points on 11-of-18 in a 79-73 Final Four victory over Auburn. Florida is now headed to face Houston in the National Championship.
Clayton has been recognized for his elite shot creation and three-point shooting, being compared to NBA greats like Jamal Murray and even Stephen Curry in terms of his play style. He can score off the dribble and knock down big shots, but he can also get to rim despite being 6-foot-3.
At 22 years old, averaging 18.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, Clayton has been a legitimate draft prospect all season long but has recently been rising on big boards. In Bleacher Report's latest NBA mock draft following the Final Four games, Clayton is projected to go 26th to the Brooklyn Nets.
Many believe it's a risk to take a player that old this high, but there have been plenty of 'older' guard prospects that have panned out in the NBA. Prime examples include Jalen Brunson, Steve Nash, and J.J. Redick. Clayton, a fantastic shot creator with all of the skills and physicals to be great, could end up like any of those three.
To put it simply, Clayton should not be slated to go this low, not with this much production throughout the season. He has shown his ability to lead a top team in the country, with the skill set able to translate to the league. With the right opportunity, he can be a great contributor at the very least, and for that, should be slated inside the top 20.
The Nets could use another shot-creator to pair alongside prolific scorer Cam Thomas. Clayton could complement Thomas as a one-two punch while rounding out a young rotation with Brooklyn owning three other first-round picks.