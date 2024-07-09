Brooklyn Nets Rebuild Won't be a 'Long Process' Says GM Sean Marks
It's a new era for the Brooklyn Nets.
After trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, one thing was made obvious, it's time for a rebuild in Brooklyn. More trades seem to be on the way as the Nets will gear towards maximizing young talents and stacking their draft pick arsenal.
Rebuilds take time. Multiple draft cycles have to come through, young talents have to be developed and teams have to be strategic in trades and roster building. Still, Nets general manager doesn't think the team's rebuild will be too lengthy.
"This build, do I think it's going to take time? I mean, I think we'll be strategic in it," Marks said Monday. "But I do think being in this market, with this amount of draft assets, we've done it before. And so again, I think, not that it's going to be expedited by any means, but I don't think it's a long process, either."
Again, the rebuild was kicked off by the Nets trading Bridges, a key player the team brought in when departing from Kevin Durant. He was going to be a franchise cornerstone initially, as the team passed up on plenty of strong offers for him following the initial trade. He's an incredible talent and fits perfectly alongside a co-star, but there wasn't a clear avenue for Brooklyn to keep him and build a contender.
"It's a difficult decision, because Mikal was the focal point or this organization for the last year since we did the trade," Marks said. "So, not an easy decision, but at the same time when you have an offer like we did from New York, I think that sets us up on a very, very clear direction and pathway to continue to build this team to sustainable success and that's the ultimate goal here."
Acquiring a handful of first-round picks was a great return on Bridges, and the Nets will take a similar approach in future trades. Bringing in a war chest of draft picks is a proven method to help accelerate a rebuild and give the team their best chances at drafting franchise talents.
Nets fans should appreciate Marks' confidence, but patience is a virtue for NBA teams rebuilding a title contender.
