Nets Recent Struggles Force Power Rankings Drop
The Brooklyn Nets were knocking on the door of the Play-In Tournament, but this last week knocked them down a peg or two.
NBA.com writer John Schuhmann dropped the Nets one spot in his most recent power rankings from No. 23 to 24.
"After a 7-2 stretch, the Nets have dropped four straight games, with losses to the Wizards and Blazers included," Schuhmann writes.
The Nets have struggled but they have some reinforcements coming in that should help things in the final few weeks of the season.
"Cam Thomas returned from a 40-game, three-month absence on Friday, moving Keon Johnson back to the bench," Schuhmann writes.
"Thomas sat out the Nets’ loss in Detroit on Saturday (the second game of a back-to-back), but should be available for all three games this week. The Nets will have a rest advantage in Charlotte on Saturday, having won their first three meetings with the Hornets."
The only teams to rank lower than the Nets were the Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
The Nets have three games over the next week that will test them and help them possibly inch back closer towards the Play-In Tournament. It starts with a date with the San Antonio Spurs tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET.
