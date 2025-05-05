Brooklyn Nets Release Teaser for Upcoming Scouting Web Series
The Brooklyn Nets' fanbase is set to get an inside look at the franchise's plans for the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft.
In an X post Monday morning from the Nets' official account, a teaster trailer was released for a new all-access docuseries: "Scout: Finding the Brooklyn Nets."
The announcement coincides with the second draft since Brooklyn's commitment to rebuilding—one which the organization owns a league-high five total picks in: four (its own, Houston's Milwaukee's and New York's) in the first round, one (its own) in the second.
The full trailer for the docuseries is set to release Monday at noon.
This isn't the first time the Nets have brought behind-the-scenes action to their fans. Last year, Brooklyn debuted "Summer League All-Access," following Noah Clowney, Dariq Whitehead and Noah Clowney's experience in the offseason tournament. That special gave a glimpse into the trio's development and Whitehead's rehab. While it was interesting for fans to watch some of the younger guys blossom, "Scout: Finding the Brooklyn Nets" has the potential to be a completely different experience.
Brooklyn is heading into a pivotal offseason, and as the rumors surrounding interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jonathan Kuminga and others continue swirling, questions regarding what GM Sean Marks' next move will be could be answered in the web special.
Given the timing of its release, "Scout: Finding the Brooklyn Nets" could include exclusive footage from May 12's draft lottery. The Nets have a 9% chance of landing the top pick—and the right to draft Duke standout Cooper Flagg—in their first lottery attendance since they selected Derrick Favors third-overall back in 2010.
Brooklyn's current roster has been built through late first-round fliers (Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton, Clowney and Day'Ron Sharpe) and by accumulating hidden external gems (Keon Johnson, Trendon Watford, Ziaire Williams) so the prospect of selecting as high as the Nets can is something the fans will surely welcome an inside look at.
As Marks and the rest of Brooklyn's front office gears up for an extremely important aspect of the Nets' future, Brooklyn Nets on SI will supply continued coverage of all things "Scout: Finding the Brooklyn Nets."