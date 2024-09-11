Nets Request Waivers on Former G League Standout
The Brooklyn Nets are in the business of making moves, though their intention behind them is quite different. The club entered a full-on rebuild after trading forward Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks.
With the rebuild being fresh, the Nets have to continue to strip down their roster and start over. Acquiring young players is key when a roster is being stripped, and the Nets are doing just that.
On Wednesday, Brooklyn announced they have requested waivers on Tyson Etienne, a guard who played at Witchita State for three years before jumping to the pro level.
For the past two seasons, the 6-foot-2 guard has spent time with the College Park Skyhawks -- the G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks. The New Jersey native will likely end up on the Long Island Nets.
Etienne averaged 7.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 19.0 minutes per game over the last two seasons with the Skyhawks. He got more playing time during the G League Showcase over that span, averaging 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 23.4 minutes per game.
By being signed and released, Etienne will earn a $75,000 bonus and the rights to sign with Long Island, as the Nets will follow this trend for the following month as they ramp up towards the NBA season.
Last week, the Long Island Nets traded for the Wichita State product's G League rights, but signing and waiving him makes it a formality.
Expect the Nets to continue making similar moves, as they'll want high-upside guys and G League standouts within their roster and organization to eventually be able to give a shot at the NBA level while they're rebuilding.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.