Nets' Salary Cap Situation Described As 'Monopoly'
The Brooklyn Nets have perhaps the most freedom of any NBA team this offseason. After a disappointing 26-56, fans and the organization alike can look forward to what could be a major step in the rebuild with the summer approaching.
The Nets have a league-high four first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, along with one early second-round selection. They can draft an entirely new, young core, or move those picks to accelerate the timeline. Brooklyn can also get major capital in return for Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton, who may be traded this offseason.
When looking toward free agency and the trade market, the Nets have even more freedom. They're projected to have over $40 million in cap space, giving room to bring in either a major star or a young player to develop. Promising names linked to Brooklyn include Josh Giddey and Jonathan Kuminga, although nothing is guaranteed.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus recently gave one word for every NBA team's salary cap situation heading into the offseason, and he had nothing but praise for the Nets. Pincus described Brooklyn's situation as a "monopoly."
"No team in the NBA has anywhere close to the spending power the Nets can boast this offseason," Pincus wrote. "They might not get to their maximum (in the $80 million range)—keeping the cap holds of Cam Thomas, Ziaire Williams, Day'Ron Sharpe, etc. would cut into their spending power—but they can chase stars via trade or free agency or take on unwanted contracts for prospects and draft picks.
"The Nets can take their time, possibly putting the free-agent market on hold while they decide on their direction. They will likely tip their hand with how they approach the draft. As it stands, Brooklyn has too many picks (Nos. 8, 19, 26, 27 and 36) in this year's draft."
Pincus described Brooklyn's tax flexibility, apron flexibility, cap-room flexibility, and second-round power as "elite," while its first-round power is "high." The Nets have the freedom to go in any direction after making trades over the years to free up room for talent.
It's incredible to see how just two years ago, Brooklyn was one of the laughing stocks of the league for failing to win a championship around Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. With that core now gutted, GM Sean Marks has brought back a foundation for the team to build organically.