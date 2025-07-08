Brooklyn Nets Say Goodbye to D'Angelo Russell
While it was a short but memorable second stint for D'Angelo Russell on the Brooklyn Nets, the veteran guard received his thanks from the franchise on social media this past weekend as he signed a two-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks at the start of free agency.
Russell joined the Nets this past season after being traded by the Los Angeles Lakers whom Russell also had a second stint. Appearing in 29 games for Brooklyn, the veteran guard started 26 of those games putting together modest averages of 12.9 points and 5.6 assists.
Joining the Mavericks will mark Russell's fifth NBA franchise in his soon-to-be 11-season career, and will also pair him up once again with former Laker teammate Anthony Davis. Russell and Davis have a successful track record together when on the same team, boasting a lifetime 72 wins to 43 losses.
He'll also be joining the No.1 draft pick Cooper Flagg in Dallas, as the rookie sensation will have several different veterans to learn from in his first season of play.
The former first-round pick will look to help steer the Mavericks through the Western Conference, as Kyrie Irving is likely to be out for a significant portion of the 2025-26 season, and may be reluctant to return by at least January 2026.
While the Nets could have certainly used the veteran guards' services alongside rising star Cam Thomas, it is clear after their NBA Draft selections that the front office was ready for a younger player and a potential system-grown player at point guard.
Fans certainly would have welcomed Russell back with open arms as he became one of the more popular players amongst the Nets fan base in recent years, and has never left the franchise with any love lost whatsoever. As Russell embarks on his next franchise, the door will always be open for a return in Brooklyn.