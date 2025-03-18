Nets See Slight Uptick in Power Rankings
The Brooklyn Nets are less than a month away from the end of the season, which has seen its fair share of ups and downs.
Over the past week, the Nets experienced one of those peaks, competing down to the wire against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics before coming out on top against the Atlanta Hawks.
NBA.com writer John Schuhmann recognized Brooklyn's growth, putting them one spot higher in his latest power rankings from No. 26 to 25.
"The Nets went 2-3 on their stretch of five games in seven days last week, playing spoiler against the Lakers and Hawks, while also hanging with both the Cavs and Celtics until the final seconds," Schuhmann writes.
"The Nets have now lost 17 of their last 18 games against the Celtics, who they’ll face again on Tuesday. Their final rest-advantage game of the season will be two nights later when they begin a two-game series in Indiana."
The only teams ranking below the Nets are the New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz.
The Nets are back in action tonight when they face off in a rematch against the Celtics before the team takes a trip to the midwest to take on the Indiana Pacers both on Thursday and Saturday.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.