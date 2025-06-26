Brooklyn Nets Select Drake Powell 22nd-Overall in 2025 NBA Draft
With their third first-round pick, the Brooklyn Nets further added to their summer draft haul Wednesday night, selecting Drake Powell, a guard/forward from the University of North Carolina, with the No. 22 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 190 lbs, Drake brings defensive versatility to a young Brooklyn core. The 19-year-old averaged 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists last season and was mocked as the 33rd-overall pick to the Boston Celtics in ESPN's final projection.
Powell becomes the third guard headed to Brooklyn on draft night, each bringing a different aspect to the rebuilding team. After taking Egor Demin for his playmaking and Noah Traore for his blazing speed, the Nets circle back and grab a defensive-minded guard.
Assuming his jumpshot develops in a professional system, Powell could become a two-way steal for the Nets at pick 22.
The UNC product drew comparisons to Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro and—ironically enough—former Brooklyn Nets and current New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges from Kevin O’Connor.
Fans watched as Ziaire Williams developed into one of the most reliable wing defenders in the league under head coach Jordi Fernandez last season, and he’ll now be joined by the three-and-D-minded Powell.
This selection signals the Nets' desire to assemble a more well-rounded backcourt. Each player brings a different dimension to the young core, the latest being Powell. GM Sean Marks now has two first-rounders remaining, on pace to break the league record for most first-round picks made by a single franchise.
While Powell may not make an immediate impact, his development will be pivotal to Brooklyn’s rebuild moving forward—especially as the Nets further explore potential trades and shape this long-term core.
Brooklyn Nets on SI will continue to provide coverage regarding the Nets’ draft moves as they emerge.