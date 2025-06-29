Brooklyn Nets Set to See a Plethora of Talent in Summer League
With the 2025 NBA Draft in the books, the next big event for these young prospects is NBA2K Summer League in Las Vegas. While some organizations will get their Summer League's started in California or Utah, the Nets will play their first Summer League game on June 10 in Las Vegas.
There are several draft related storylines for Brooklyn's five rookies who will look to prove themselves against fellow players from their draft class. For No. 8 pick Egor Demin specifically, he will see a matchup with Tre Johnson, who was picked two spots ahead of him to the Washington Wizards.
Other first round rookies from the 2025 Draft that the Nets will see include No. 15 pick Thomas Sorber of the Oklahoma City Thunder, No. 21 pick Will Riley of the Wizards and No. 25 pick Jase Richardson of the Magic. The trio of rookies all were speculated to be potential Nets during the draft process until Brooklyn went a different direction with its five first rounders.
With Summer League rosters not yet finalized around the league, there are still some uncertainties heading into league play. It is assumed that the Nets will see a number of talented second year players, such as 2024 No. 18 pick Tristan Da Silva, 2024 No. 12 pick Nikola Topić and a handful of the Knicks four draft picks from 2024.
While the Nets have never won a Summer League championship, they have seen special performances from recent draft picks. Jalen Wilson earned MVP honors for the 2024 Summer League and Cam Thomas had a 36-point performance in the 2021 Summer League.
This years field for the Nets may be the most anticipated roster ever and fans will be tuned in to get a glimpse at the future of this organization.