Knicks On SI NBA Draft Tracker: 2nd Round
The New York Knicks hope someone nifty is still around at fifty.
The New York Knicks will be on the clock on Thursday night when the NBA Draft resumes at Barclays Center (8 p.m. ET, ESPN), holding the 50th selection of the 2025 proceedings. That choice originally belonged to the Memphis Grizzlies and was obtained in a 2024 draft night deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
New York had its original selection, which would've been the 56th selection but it was taken away as a tampering charge into the Jalen Brunson acquisition. The Knicks, of course, can also trade back into the round, as their frequent shifts from last season eventually landed Tyler Kolek, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Ariel Hukporti.
Keep track of it all with Knicks on SI's second-round tracker, documented in detail below.
Second Round
Team
Selection
31. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Utah)
32. Boston Celtics (from Washington)
33. Charlotte Hornets
34. Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans)
35. Philadelphia 76ers
36. Phoenix Suns (from Brooklyn)
37. Detroit Pistons (from Toronto)
38. Indiana Pacers (from San Antonio)
39. Toronto Raptors (from Portland)
40. New Orleans Pelicans (from Phoenix)
41. Golden State Warriors (from Miami)
42. Sacramento Kings (from Chicago)
43. Utah Jazz (from Dallas)
44. Oklahoma City (from Atlanta)
45. Los Angeles Lakers (from Sacramento)
46. Orlando Magic
47. Milwaukee Bucks (from Detroit)
48. Memphis Grizzlies (from Golden State)
49. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Milwaukee)
50. KNICKS (from Memphis)
51. Los Angeles Clippers (from Minnesota)
52. Phoenix Suns (from Denver)
53. Utah Jazz (from LA Clippers)
54. Indiana Pacers
55. Chicago Bulls (from LA Lakers)
56. Memphis Grizzlies (from Houston)
57. Orlando Magic (from Boston)
58. Cleveland Cavaliers
59. Phoenix Suns (from Oklahoma City)
Reported In-Draft Trades
To be added
