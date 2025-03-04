What the Brooklyn Nets Should Expect from D'Angelo Russell's Return
The Brooklyn Nets — amid a four-game losing streak — are set to welcome back their veteran point guard to the rotation. Per Erik Slater, D'Angelo Russell will return to the Nets' lineup for tomorrow's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs following a five-game absence.
Russell rolled his ankle in Feb. 20's home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and has been absent throughout Brooklyn's rough patch. Brian Lewis of the New York Post speculated the Nets' decision not to hand Killian Hayes a second 10-day contract may have signalled Russell's return, and he was correct.
Since landing in Brooklyn for the second time of his NBA career, Russell holds averages of 13.8 points and 5.8 assists on 38.1% from the field since the late-December deal. With Hayes' original 10-day deal expired and no other true distributor either healthy or active on the Nets' roster, Russell will be expected to slide right back into Jordi Fernandez's starting point guard role.
Without Russell, Trendon Watford — once utilized as a small-ball center with the Portland Trail Blazers — had begun emerging as a potential facilitator under Fernandez. Unfortunately, two-straight subpar performances and a hamstring injury have derailed the hype train for Watford to emerge as a consistent point-forward.
Sans Hayes, Watford and potentially Cam Thomas (depending on his status ahead of tomorrow night's tip-off), Russell becomes the lone experienced lead guard. Keon Johnson and Reece Beekman will likely see some time at the one. However, the former is more of a traditional combo guard, and the latter has limited NBA experience.
Assuming Russell comes back near 100%, the Nets' offense should appear much-improved compared to its previous showings. Scoring has been difficult to come by amid the skid, and Russell's playmaking should help to open things up.
Russell's return coincides with Cam Thomas', who the team announced is also expected to be available for the road matchup with San Antonio.
As Brooklyn looks to get back in the win column — and hopefully continue its midseason playoff push — welcoming back a player of Russell's caliber and experience should greatly help the Nets' odds of securing a playoff berth in Fernandez's first season at the helm.
