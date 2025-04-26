Inside The Nets

Nets' Surplus of Draft Picks Helps Tremendously

The Brooklyn Nets have a lot of draft picks to work with.

Jeremy Brener

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks speaks during a press conference before a game against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks speaks during a press conference before a game against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Brooklyn Nets didn't have a single pick in the NBA Draft last year, but that is no longer the case going into this year's draft.

The Nets have four first-round picks in June's draft, and they have a lot more coming down the line thanks to some trades general manager Sean Marks has made.

"The Nets have 16 first-round picks, including 13 that are tradable. The Knicks owe Brooklyn three future firsts (2027, 2029, 2031) and swap rights in 2028 (or Phoenix). If the 76ers retain their first this season, they will send Brooklyn a top-8-protected first in 2028. The pick is top-8 protected in 2027 if the first in 2025 is sent to Oklahoma City," ESPN insider Bobby Marks wrote.

"In addition, the Nets have the less favorable 2029 first of Dallas, Phoenix and Houston. The Rockets also have the right to swap firsts in 2027. The Nets also have 16 second-round picks available to trade."

The Nets can use these picks to help jump off their springboard to build the team of the future, and that is a massive help.

Teams without draft picks, as Brooklyn has experienced first-hand, can often struggle in growing the team. With so much talent scattered across the NBA, teams need the draft in order to keep up with the growth.

With the Nets now enjoying a surplus of picks, they could be a team on the rise to look out for in the next few years as these players begin to mature.

feed

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News