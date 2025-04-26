Nets' Surplus of Draft Picks Helps Tremendously
The Brooklyn Nets didn't have a single pick in the NBA Draft last year, but that is no longer the case going into this year's draft.
The Nets have four first-round picks in June's draft, and they have a lot more coming down the line thanks to some trades general manager Sean Marks has made.
"The Nets have 16 first-round picks, including 13 that are tradable. The Knicks owe Brooklyn three future firsts (2027, 2029, 2031) and swap rights in 2028 (or Phoenix). If the 76ers retain their first this season, they will send Brooklyn a top-8-protected first in 2028. The pick is top-8 protected in 2027 if the first in 2025 is sent to Oklahoma City," ESPN insider Bobby Marks wrote.
"In addition, the Nets have the less favorable 2029 first of Dallas, Phoenix and Houston. The Rockets also have the right to swap firsts in 2027. The Nets also have 16 second-round picks available to trade."
The Nets can use these picks to help jump off their springboard to build the team of the future, and that is a massive help.
Teams without draft picks, as Brooklyn has experienced first-hand, can often struggle in growing the team. With so much talent scattered across the NBA, teams need the draft in order to keep up with the growth.
With the Nets now enjoying a surplus of picks, they could be a team on the rise to look out for in the next few years as these players begin to mature.