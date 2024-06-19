Brooklyn Nets to Introduce New Minority Owner
BSE Global, the parent company of the Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty and Barclays Center received a post-money valuation of nearly $6 billion in an email sent to NBA owners on June 18, one of the highest appraisals ever for an American sports team transaction.
Billionaire Julia Koch and her family are in agreement to purchase 15% of BSE Global, per Sportico. The outlet states "the NBA's advisory finance committee has reviewed the transaction and recommended that it be approved by league governors, who must vote by June 24."
Of the $6 billion valuation, Sportico cites the Nets make up for $3.8 billion, marking the 13th highest value in the league. According to Billboard, in April the Barclays Center was named the highest grossing arena in the world, making up a large chunk of the remaining $2.2 billion.
In a letter sent to BSE employees the same day as the sale, majority owner Joe Tsai opened up on the future of the organization.
"I want to emphasize that both our families are committed to making the necessary investments in our franchise to build a sustainable winning culture," he wrote. "As well as in the people and physical infrastructure to bring the best of sports and entertainment to our fans and audiences."
In addition to the Nets, Liberty and both team's home court, the BSE Global portfolio also includes Brooklyn's training facility, G League affiliate Long Island Nets, and NBA2K League team Nets GC.
After Tsai's recently deemed the franchise to be "at crossroads," the introduction of a new minority owner will be a storyline to watch as the Nets continue to navigate a presently puzzling stage.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.