Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
After getting battered by the Cleveland Cavaliers at home, the Brooklyn Nets head to Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors in the squads' first regular-season meeting of the 2024-25 campaign. The Raptors defeated the Nets 116-112 in the preseason, but much has changed since Oct. 18.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 3.5-point underdogs to the Raptors, and the total over/under is 219.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Shut down RJ Barrett. In his first full season with Toronto, the 24-year-old is enjoying the highest nightly scoring average of his career. Barrett's 23.5 points per game leads the Raptors, forcing Brooklyn to place a large focus on containing the 6-foot-6 swingman.
2. Control the paint. Barrett isn't the only member of Toronto who's averaging a career-high in the points column. Jakob Poeltl is also posting 15.5 points while grabbing 11 rebounds per game, which is also the highest tally throughout his nine years in the NBA.
3. Snag a moral victory. After the demoralizing loss to Cleveland, the Nets need a "get right" game. A confidence boost would go a long way for a franchise that lost one of its leaders in the same week it suffered a 30-point loss. Emerging victorious or losing close would both help wash the bad taste out of Brooklyn's mouth.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (10-16) vs. Toronto Raptors (7-20)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Dec. 19, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following the divisional matchup in Toronto, the Nets return home to take on the Utah Jazz on Saturday at the Barclays Center. The 7:30 p.m. clash could hand Brooklyn another win against the Western Conference, of which it is 6-2 this season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.