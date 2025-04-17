Nets Trade Proposal Sends Cam Johnson to Playoff Contender
The Brooklyn Nets are expected to listen to a number of trade offers this offseason as they look to improve their team as much as possible.
This could mean that the Nets are approaching the end of the Cam Johnson era in Brooklyn, especially if trade interest surrounding him is at an all-time high.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes that the Nets could trade Johnson to the Detroit Pistons for Tobias Harris and two protected first-round picks.
"Brooklyn looks about as far removed from contention as anyone. Maybe the Nets try to use their gobs of space to change that this offseason, but no one should have to explain the potential pitfalls of attempting to rush a rebuild to this organization. Slow, steady and sustainable growth feels like the best path forward, and the incoming picks would ease that process," Buckley writes.
The Pistons may be looking for one more piece to establish themselves as a true playoff contender, and adding Johnson could help them accomplish that goal.
"Momentum is finally building in the Motor City, and Detroit's decision-makers should feel empowered to fuel this effort. Johnson may not fill the second-star void next to Cade Cunningham, but he's a tremendous role player who would be a better complement than Harris thanks to superior shooting and defensive versatility," Buckley writes.
It remains to be seen if the Nets will make Johnson available this offseason, but getting two more first-round picks to work with would certainly help the team moving forward.