Why a Michael Porter Jr. Departure Would Be Tough to Materialize for the Nets

What Michael Porter Jr. has done this season in terms of silencing doubters and playing with All-Star-level efficiency has been nothing short of incredible. The Brooklyn Nets are unlikely to make the postseason at 11-22, but that shouldn't take away from their newest star.

It's worth noting that since Dec. 1, the Nets are 8-6 with the NBA's second-best defensive rating (109.1). While Jordi Fernandez has brought the best out of a relatively young team on one end of the floor, Porter has kept Brooklyn afloat on the offensive end, averaging 25.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 50-41-83 shooting splits.

Naturally, the 27-year-old has been heavily involved in trade rumors with the deadline sitting a month away. There are already several suitors who could give the Nets assets more aligned with their plan to rebuild.

However, there are two things that could make a trade complicated, or shut down materalizations altogether. Here is what could prevent the Nets from moving Porter before Feb. 5:

Salary Concerns

The apron levels have affected teams across the league on so many levels. It's the reason why the Boston Celtics look almost completely different this season, and why the last few years have brought so much movement around the NBA.

Organizations dread facing the restrictions that come with hitting the first and second aprons, and Porter's sizable salary could keep teams from engaging. The 6-foot-10 wing is making $38.8 million this year, and that number will increase to $40.8 million next season.

What's more is that after 2026-27, Porter is set to hit unrestricted free agency. He isn't on an expiring deal this season, but is it worth it for teams to bid for him, knowing they'd only be guaranteed a season and a half of his services?

Unclear Trade Value

This is more of a subjective concern, but when the Denver Nuggets traded Porter for Cam Johnson and a 2032 first-round pick last summer, many believed it was a win-win deal, or they were the bigger beneficiaries. That notion has been heavily contested this season.

But it's definitely complicated Porter's trade value. Front offices are more prone to taking the risk of giving up future assets for a win-now veteran, even if it isn't an All-NBA player (i.e., New York Knicks trading for Mikal Bridges, Orlando Magic trading for Desmond Bane).

Porter is putting up better numbers than both of those players on their previous teams, but can the Nets get more out of him with the pressure of the deadline creeping up?

On the surface, the answer would be a resounding yes. Porter's efficient production and championship pedigree would attract plenty of organizations. However, his flaws were also exposed in his time as a Nugget, most notably when it came to shot selection. Injuries were also an issue early in his career, but that has since been silenced over the last three seasons.