Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Game Preview, Betting Odds
Following their gritty road win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Brooklyn Nets will look for their second-straight victory tonight against the Chicago Bulls in an attempt to climb back to .500. Brooklyn's done a great job thus far of proving the preseason doubters wrong, and with the matchup against Chicago on the horizon, can continue their unexpected strong start to the 2024-25 campaign.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 1.5-point favorites against the Bulls, and the total over/under is 225.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Give Dennis Schröder the ball. The veteran point guard has been on a tear over his last three games, averaging exactly 30 points per night during the Nets' 2-1 stretch. When things got tight against Memphis, he told head coach Jordi Fernandez to put the ball in his hands, and Schröder delivered. If Brooklyn pulls out the win, expect another big night from the 31-year-old.
2. Use Ziaire Williams as a bench boost. The Nets' versatile forward is enjoying career highs in every statistical category and has supplied Brooklyn with a jump off the bench in nearly every contest. His best season showing came in a revenge game against his former team, and it's hard to imagine the Nets pulling off that victory without his performance.
3. Contain Zach LaVine. Now in year 10, the explosive scorer can still drop 30 on any given night. He's only hit that mark once so far this season, and LaVine is coming off a disappointing 11-point performance in Chicago's win over the Orlando Magic. Brooklyn must display the stifling rotations it has, highlighted by Williams and Dorian Finney-Smith, if they hope to prevent one of LaVine's signature performances.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (2-3) vs. Chicago Bulls (3-3)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
Nov. 1, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
FINAL WORD:
After facing three straight playoff teams, the Nets' schedule has softened a bit. They capitalized on a banged-up Grizzlies team Wednesday night, and now get Chicago, the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 3 and Memphis again on Nov. 4 before a road matchup with the reigning champion Boston Celtics on Nov. 8. All games prior to Boston are extremely winnable, especially given the recent performances the Nets have put on tape.
