Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets: Injury Report
Remaining without Day'Ron Sharpe, Bojan Bogdanovic and Trendon Watford, another key member of the Brooklyn Nets' roster popped up on the injury report ahead of their clash with the Denver Nuggets at the Barclays Center. As has been the same since the beginning of the 2024-25 season, head coach Jordi Fernandez is forced to do more with less as Brooklyn eyes its second upset victory this week.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Trendon Watford (hamstring), Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Ben Simmons (injury management)
QUESTIONABLE: Jaylen Martin (two-way), Tyrese Martin (two-way), Dariq Whitehead (G League assignment), Cui Yongxi (two-way)
Nuggets Injuries:
OUT: DaRon Holmes II (Achilles)
The Nets' questionable designations likely have little impact on the matchup, as all have only played limited roles since the beginning of the season. Their statuses are due to developmental reasons, as all are expected to contribute to Brooklyn's G League affiliate.
Simmons' placement is slightly discouraging, given his performance thus far. While the scoring hasn't played a factor yet, his facilitating and defensive capabilities have been key to the Nets' success, albeit contributing to a 1-2 record. Sans the 6-foot-11 point forward, Fernandez is forced to get creative in an attempt to patch up Brooklyn's vulnerable interior defense. Expect Noah Clowney to get the start alongside Nic Claxton in Simmons' absence.
Denver has yet to submit its injury report ahead of tonight's matchup, but DaRon Holmes II is expected to miss the entirety of his rookie campaign with a torn Achilles he suffered on Jul. 12.
Brooklyn takes on the Nuggets in search of its second-straight home victory at 7:30 p.m.
