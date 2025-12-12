Nets' Noah Clowney Talks About How Easy it is to Play With Michael Porter Jr.

Noah Clowney has come onto the scene this season after struggling with health and consistency in his first two seasons.

Clowney's 3-point shot showed considerable promise whenever he was on the court, but this season, he's displayed a significantly improved ability to put the ball on the floor, get to the rim, and earn trips to the free-throw line.

A big reason for Clowney's development has certainly come with more reps on an NBA hardwood and maturity, but one of the Brooklyn Nets' newest acquisitions, Michael Porter Jr., has also made life a lot easier for the 21-year-old forward.

“It’s always easier to play with Mike because of the gravity he brings,” Clowney said. “You gotta respect him. If Mike is playing, the best defender is probably guarding Mike. I think he’s a focal point, obviously. So, he’s the focal point and I’m not a focal point. It’s a lot easier to get in the flow of the game and I think I’ve been able to thrive.”

Porter Jr. has experience playing on the world's biggest stage, helping the Denver Nuggets win a championship in 2023. Because he was paired with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, he had to make a ton of sacrifices for the betterment of his team, which involved taking fewer shots.

"I was always a player that always worked on different things and went and played in open gyms and still tried to dominate and shoot different shots," Porter Jr. said. "I knew that I would shoot in the Denver system. I feel like I prepared myself for an opportunity like this, and mentally, I feel very comfortable being depended on and being a leader. That's something I've done from a very young age, playing basketball, but as you know, in the NBA, there's a lot of guys who have been the man at some point in their career."

Porter Jr. also expressed that he didn't always feel like he was in rhythm while playing for Denver because he couldn't always touch the ball and take the more difficult shots he knew he was capable of making, since Jokic's playmaking and gravity could help the Nuggets generate cleaner looks.

Whether Porter Jr. stays in Brooklyn or not, it's apparent that his offensive leap is having a positive impact on this young group. His ability to get a bucket should also help Egor Demin and Danny Wolf improve their playmaking skills.