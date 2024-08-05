Brooklyn Nets Win Total for 2024-25 Season Revealed
ESPN Bet recently released NBA win totals for the 2024-25 season, and depending on how Brooklyn Nets fans view the upcoming season, they'll either want to look away, or wish the total was lower. The Nets come into the season with the lowest win total at 19.5. Not only is it the lowest, but it's the only sub-20 projection.
The teams that rank right above Brooklyn are the Portland Trail Blazers (21.5), the Washington Wizards (22.5), and the Detroit Pistons (24.5). The highest win total comes from the Boston Celtics at 58.5, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder at 55.5, and then the Nets' crosstown rival in the New York Knicks at 53.5.
For many fans, this was expected. The Nets traded Mikal Bridges in June, immediately starting the reset. They still have to choose whether they want to keep veterans such as Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Bojan Bogdanovic, but regardless, now that Brooklyn has their 2025 first-round pick back, they control their own destiny.
If the Nets live up (or down) to their projection and finish with the worst record in the NBA, they'll have the best odds to get highly-coveted 2025 prospect Cooper Flagg. The Duke freshman was the No. 1 player in the nation this past year.
If the Nets strike out on the Flagg sweepstakes, the 2025 class will be loaded with talent and viewed much better than this year's draft, one in which Brooklyn did not have a selection.
The expectations aren't high for the Nets this season, but a major positive is that Sean Marks is finally embracing the rebuild. Brooklyn can cycle through, get some talent, and hopefully develop and improve to get back to the playoffs. For now, they're projected to be in the basement of the NBA.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage..