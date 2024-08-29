Brooklyn Nets' YES Network to Launch New Streaming App
The sports landscape in New York, and Brooklyn Nets streaming, is set to undergo a significant transformation with the launch of the Gotham Sports App. This new direct-to-consumer streaming service, a joint venture between YES Network and MSG Networks, aims to bring almost every major New York-area professional sports team’s local telecasts under one roof.
The Gotham Sports App, launching this fall, will provide fans with access to games from the New York Yankees, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders and Buffalo Sabres. This comprehensive service is designed to simplify the viewing experience for fans by consolidating the offerings of the MSG Plus and YES apps into a single platform, offering a $12-a-month savings compared to subscribing to the individual apps.
Subscribers to the linear YES and MSG Networks will receive the Gotham Sports App at no additional cost, while others can purchase the service for $41.99 per month or $359.99 per year. The app will be available on various platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, iOS and most web browsers.
The launch of the Gotham Sports App is particularly exciting for Nets fans. As part of this new streaming service, Nets fans will have easier access to their team’s games, along with other major New York-area sports teams. This means that instead of juggling multiple subscriptions, Nets fans can now enjoy a more streamlined viewing experience.
The app’s consolidation of MSG Networks and YES Network content into one platform simplifies the process of catching every Nets game. This is especially beneficial for fans who also follow other local teams, as they can now watch the Brooklyn and more, all in one place.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.