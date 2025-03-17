Cam Thomas Discusses Future with Nets
On Saturday afternoon, it was announced that Brooklyn Nets star Cam Thomas had suffered a strain in his left hamstring, which could be enough to see him sit out for the remainder of the season.
This is the latest in what has been a series of setbacks for the 23-year-old, having injured that same hamstring two times already in the season.
The first came back in November, which resulted in Thomas missing out on 13 matches for the Nets, while his second, in early January, would last nearly two months. The injuries have consistently halted what was set to be a bright spot in Thomas' journey, averaging a career-high 24 points per game on 43 percent shooting, while dishing out three assists per game.
One of the storylines going into the season surrounding the former LSU star was about his contract and future in the Barclays Center, given that it was the last year of his rookie deal after the Nets triggered their club option back in October 2023.
While some of the headlines in the early part of the season could've been about his development this year, given the potential season-ending nature of his latest injury, the conversation surrounding Thomas will now shift back to his future in Brooklyn.
Thomas' part of the Nets core moving forward was something that he recently touched on, explaining that he feels as if he's done enough to have a spot, highlighting his results when he's given ample minutes on the court.
"Yeah, of course, when I got major minutes, I feel like I’ve been one of the best guards in the league, in my position, obviously I feel like I show that," said Thomas. "When I do have the minutes in a featured role, the sky’s the limit for me, we've seen that these past two years so definitely something to look at."
When the 23-year-old was drafted by the Nets back in 2021, he wasn't a core part of Steve Nash's roster, which shouldn't be too much of a surprise given he'd be competing with the likes of Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Patty Mills, Seth Curry, amongst others for a spot in the back court.
However, when Brooklyn and Nash parted ways in the beginning of the 2022-23 season, Jacque Vaughn took the reins, which would work more than favorably in Thomas' favor, as he would have his first real jump in minutes during the 2023-24 season, starting in 51 games.
During these two seasons under Vaughn and Fernandez respectively, Thomas' numbers across the board have skyrocketed, helping make him a formidable part of the Brooklyn backcourt.
Given the nature of his contract, Thomas will hit free agency as a restricted free agent, which gives the Brooklyn front office the opportunity to match competing offers over their budding star.
A return to the Barclays Center is something that Thomas is fond of, given the history between him and the franchise that drafted him.
"I would love to be back... I was drafted here so you have a connection, so you definitely want to be back..." said the 23-year-old. "I'm gonna let my agents and the front office discuss that out, and we should be good though. I'm very confident and happy to be back, if I am back."
