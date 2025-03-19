Cam Thomas Free Agency Decision Shapes Nets Future
Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Cam Thomas is done for the season after hamstring injuries limited him to just 25 games.
Thomas faces restricted free agency this summer, and NBA.com writer John Schuhmann analyzes whether or not the Nets should re-sign him.
"Cam Thomas is done for the season, having played in just 25 games and having suffered a hamstring strain (after dishing out a career-high 10 assists) on Thursday," Schuhmann writes.
"He’ll be one of the more interesting (restricted) free agents in the league this summer, even just to see how eager the Nets are to bring him back. Thomas gives the Nets some offensive firepower, but this is the second straight season where they’ve been at their worst defensively (120.6 points allowed per 100 possessions) with him on the floor."
Thomas' ceiling gives the Nets a lot of hope, but if he is only able to play in a handful of games each season, his value simply isn't as high.
His injuries will likely sour his interest on the open market, which could lead to the Nets being in the driver's seat for negotiations. However, if one team recognizes Thomas' value beyond the injuries, the Nets could be forced to decide between the rest of the roster and whether the talented shooting guard is a fit or not.
