Cam Thomas Has More 40-Point Games Than Multiple NBA Legends—So Why Lowball Him?
Despite what his detractors may say, it doesn't take a uniquely high basketball IQ to determine that Cam Thomas is a generational scorer. His skills outside of putting the ball in the hoop may need some work, but when it comes to securing points for his team, there aren't many better than Thomas.
Of course, this reality has brought a slew of stigmas to Thomas' game. After a few reports came out this summer of what some league executives think of Thomas, he's now viewed as a "ball hog" who puts up "empty calorie" statistics. However, a large portion of the basketball fans parrotting what those front office members said likely haven't watched much Brooklyn Nets basketball.
Because if they have, their opinion would probably be different.
One glance at Thomas' averages—specifically from the 2024-25 campaign—could merit the "ball hog" take. He shot his second-worst percentage from the field in his career last season despite taking over 18 shots per game.
But the Thomas conversation is one that requires nuance. Take a look at this:
On Wednesday, the ClutchPoints X account vouched for Thomas' offensive skills by comparing his total of 40-point games to some of the league's most-respected legends. It turns out, Thomas has more such games than the likes of Tim Duncan, Scottie Pippen, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Joe Johnson and Gary Payton.
Now, were any of those guys known as scorers the way Thomas is? They weren't, and in fact, most are remembered for their defensive capabilities. But, for the sake of argument, it's still impressive.
So if Thomas has outshined four members of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, why haven't the Nets offered him more than $14 million per year?
A lot of it has to do with leverage, and the rest is all on Thomas. He absolutely could eventually reach the all-around skill level of a player worth $30 million annually, but it will require plenty of time in one-on-one sessions with head coach Jordi Fernandez.
Plus, Brooklyn is being very cautious with its cap space, given that essentially no other franchise has any.
Thomas' achievements alone are more valuable than $14 million; he just has to show a little bit more before that number doubles in value.