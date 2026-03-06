Nets Coach Jordi Fernández Responds to Cam Thomas's Critical Comments of Team

Cam Thomas had a slow, but unceremonious exit from the team that drafted him No. 27 overall in 2021.

He was moved to the bench after a lengthy absence due to a hamstring injury and saw his playing time reduced significantly, logging more than 25 minutes in a game just once in his last 27 games with the Brooklyn Nets.

The 24-year-old is still finding his footing with the Milwaukee Bucks, but he proved what he was capable of in his second game with his new squad, exploding for 34 points on 12-of-20 shooting.

Thomas didn't mince words when speaking about his former team, signaling a strong eagerness to put that situation behind him.

“That’s just who they are,” Thomas told Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “They don’t believe in nobody.”

“I don’t even care anymore. I’m on a different team. I don’t want to talk about them much. But that’s what it was. Always thought — I don’t know. They always thought something was better, I guess. I don’t know. Always chasing something.”

Thomas’s comments appeared to suggest that several other Nets players, past or present, felt the same way. When asked about that implication, Nets coach Jordi Fernández wished Thomas well but pushed back on the idea that his comments reflected how others felt.

“We wish Cam the best," Fernández said. "We loved him while he was here. We hope that he does very well where he is. I don’t know if he has the right to speak about others. We’re happy with the guys we have here. I believe that everybody here can help us with what we have planned.”

Thomas may have felt that he wasn't given a fair opportunity to play his preferred style of game, which is very iso-heavy. At the same time, limited improvement in areas such as playmaking and defense made it more difficult to fit him into various lineup combinations.

Despite some of his limitations, the Nets offered Thomas two contracts — a two-year, $30 million deal with a team option for the second season, and a one-year, $9.5 million deal with incentives up to $11 million that would have required him to waive his no-trade clause, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

However, Thomas declined both offers and instead accepted a one-year, $6 million qualifying offer to keep his no-trade clause intact, choosing to control his future and bet on himself.