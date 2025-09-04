Cam Thomas Has Something to Prove After Taking Nets' Qualifying Offer
After a summer full of uncertainty, drama and tension, the Brooklyn Nets have finally inked Cam Thomas to a new contract. The franchise's most recent star is back with the team that drafted him for at least one more season.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Thomas is signing the one-year, $6 million qualifying offer to stay with the Nets for the 2025-26 season. The deal includes a no-trade clause and will make him an unrestricted free agent in 2026.
According to Charania, Brooklyn presented Thomas with two offers. The first was a two-year, $30 million offer, while the second was worth one year for $9.5 million. It looks like the 23-year-old is betting on himself and hoping to get more money in June when more teams have cap space.
There's no doubt that Thomas is a great player. Averaging 24 points per game last season, he is one of the better scorers in the league. However, a big concern with his game has been his inability to score with the same efficiency as the best players in the NBA, as well as his impact on winning.
The Nets are still in the early stages of a rebuild, but Thomas has a lot to prove this season. For one, his shooting percentages haven't been elite. If he can prove he can score with better efficiency after playing just 25 games last season, it should warrant the contract he desires.
Another aspect of his game that needs improvement is his defense. It certainly got better in the limited time he saw the floor this season, but he's still widely regarded as a below-average defender.
If the 6-foot-3 guard can improve upon his weaknesses and mesh well with the young core, then general manager Sean Marks and the rest of the front office should be the first to give him the money he wants.
Thomas has the hearts of most Nets fans, but the rest of the league is still trying to figure out if he is truly a star worth building around. This season will be the one where he has the most to prove. He has to show everyone that he can not only put up big scoring stats, but also impact winning, as well as other areas of the game.